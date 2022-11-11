Students in the Poconos observe Veterans Day

Nearly 900 students from Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Polk Township celebrated Veterans Day.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — It was an entire celebration for our veterans who are home and still serving. Nearly 900 students from Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Polk Township celebrated Veterans Day, dancing and singing patriotic songs to our nation's heroes.

"It's Veterans Day," said first grader logan Wheelis. "It's a special time of the season and special time of the year."

"We celebrate Veterans Day for everyone that protects us so we can have our freedom," added second grader Annabelle Binder.

Outside the gymnasium, students lined the hallways, holding up American flags and cheering as more than 50 veterans walked through a parade.

Joan Bumbulsky, one of the teachers who helps organize the event, says teaching her students about Veterans Day is an important lesson.

"I have two sons that served in our military. One in the Air Force and one in the Marines, and I relay that to my students and how important it is and the sacrifices that are made," Bumbulsky said.

All servicemen and women in attendance are family members of students in the school. Veterans say it was nice celebrating the day with the kids by their side.

"It means a lot to me because they get to learn more about the nation in general and what it means to be a service member, and I tell them little bits here and there, based on their age and what it OK to know, what's involved with being a soldier," said Nicholas Wheelis, an Army veteran.

"This is my third year here. So, my son came through here a couple of years and now he's up at the intermediate school. I enjoy it a lot, and I love spending time with them, and I love what they are doing here for them and how they teach it, too," said Navy veteran David Ward.