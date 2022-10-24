Veterans Day 2022: List of restaurants offering free meals, discounts

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Several businesses are offering deals and discounts to veterans and active military service members.

Be sure to check if a restaurant's special offer is available near you. Most restaurants ask for proof of military service in the form of ID, a veterans organization card, or a photograph in uniform.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, "there are about 18 million Veterans living among us, in every state and territory and from every walk of life."

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022, recognizing all U.S. veterans and active military service members who have served on behalf of their country.

List of deals:

7-Eleven VeteransAdvantage Deals

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Download the 7-eleven app and sign in or register.

Applebee's Military Discount

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Autobahn or Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events

Active military members or veterans can receive a complimentary race at any Autobahn or Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events. Proper military identification is required. This promotion is redeemable on any weekday in November except Friday, Nov. 25.

Bed Bath and Beyond

From Nov. 11 through the 14, active duty, DoD, reserves, guard, retirees, veterans, and military spouses get 25% off their entire purchase (in-store only; ID or proof of service required).

Bob Evans Veterans Day Deal

Bob Evans Restaurants is honoring our nation’s veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free meal on Veterans Day. In addition, guests who dine in at their local Bob Evans Restaurant on Veterans Day can choose from one of 10 farm-fresh breakfast items from a special menu available all day.

Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day Deal

All day on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Cabela’s

5% Off for military and veterans daily.

Chick-fil-A Veterans Day Discount

Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm.

Cracker Barrel Military Appreciation Month Deal

During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Dollar General

Veterans, active-duty military, and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on Nov. 11 through 14.

Dunkin' Donuts Veterans Day Deal

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Friendly's Veterans Day Deal

Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral Veterans Military Appreciation Night

Active and former military members will get a free “thank you” meal on Military Appreciation Night from 5 pm to close.

Great Clips

On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. Additionally, non-veterans can pay it forward by picking up a free haircut card to give to an active-service member or veteran. The cards can be used from Nov. 12 through December 9, 2022.

IHOP Veterans Day Deal

All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme Veterans Day Deal

On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

LCTA

In Luzerne County, if you are a veteran or an active duty member, you can ride for free on LCTA buses. All veterans have to do is show the driver their military ID card, their VA card, or a certificate of discharge.

McDonald's Veterans Day Deal

McDonald's does not have an official military discount. However, some franchise locations may offer a discount at the owner's discretion. They may offer free meals to military and veterans on Veterans Day.

Mission BBQ Veterans Day Deal

Veterans will receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden Veterans Day Deal

This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage

This Veterans Day, all military veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.

Primanti Bros. Veterans Day Deal

Veterans and active duty military receive a free classic sandwich on Veterans Day.

PrimoHoagies Veterans Day Deal

Veterans receive a free 20-ounce beverage and a one-ounce bag of chips when they purchase a Primo-size hoagie on Veterans Day.

Quaker Steak & Lube Veterans Day Deal

All military veterans, active duty, and Reservist service members receive free or discounted meals (up to $15), plus a free nonalcoholic beverage at participating locations on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster Veterans Day Deal

On Veterans Day, to thank veterans, active-duty military, and reservists, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.

Red Robin Veterans Day Deal

Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Veterans Day. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Sheetz Veterans Day Deal

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free meal plus a free car wash at all Sheetz locations.

Starbucks Veterans Day Deal

On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day Free Meal

Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers from 11 am – 2 pm. Vouchers can be redeemed for a dine-in or carry-out meal from a select menu. Contact your local Texas Roadhouse for details.

Walgreens

On Nov. 11 through the 14, veterans, active-duty military, and their families can receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens nationwide.

Wawa Veterans Day Deal

Free coffee for veterans, active duty, and family members on Veterans Day.