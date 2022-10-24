Veterans Day 2022: List of restaurants offering free meals, discounts
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Several businesses are offering deals and discounts to veterans and active military service members.
arsenypopel - stock.adobe.com
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022, recognizing all U.S. veterans and active military service members who have served on behalf of their country.
According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, "there are about 18 million Veterans living among us, in every state and territory and from every walk of life."
Several restaurants and businesses are offering free meals or discounts as a way to say "thank you" to them.
Be sure to check if a restaurant's special offer is available near you. Most restaurants ask for proof of military service in the form of ID, a veterans organization card, or a photograph in uniform.
As we learn of more restaurants and businesses offering deals, we will add them to this list.
List of deals:
7-Eleven VeteransAdvantage Deals
Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Download the 7-eleven app and sign in or register.
Applebee's Military Discount
Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.
Autobahn or Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events
Active military members or veterans can receive a complimentary race at any Autobahn or Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events. Proper military identification is required. This promotion is redeemable on any weekday in November except Friday, Nov. 25.
Bed Bath and Beyond
From Nov. 11 through the 14, active duty, DoD, reserves, guard, retirees, veterans, and military spouses get 25% off their entire purchase (in-store only; ID or proof of service required).
Bob Evans Veterans Day Deal
Bob Evans Restaurants is honoring our nation’s veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free meal on Veterans Day. In addition, guests who dine in at their local Bob Evans Restaurant on Veterans Day can choose from one of 10 farm-fresh breakfast items from a special menu available all day.
Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day Deal
All day on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
Cabela’s
5% Off for military and veterans daily.
Chick-fil-A Veterans Day Discount
Some participating Chick-fil-A locations may offer specials or discounts. Check your local Chick-fil-A to confirm.
Cracker Barrel Military Appreciation Month Deal
During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.
Dollar General
Veterans, active-duty military, and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on Nov. 11 through 14.
Dunkin' Donuts Veterans Day Deal
On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
Friendly's Veterans Day Deal
Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink on Veterans Day.
Golden Corral Veterans Military Appreciation Night
Active and former military members will get a free “thank you” meal on Military Appreciation Night from 5 pm to close.
Great Clips
On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. Additionally, non-veterans can pay it forward by picking up a free haircut card to give to an active-service member or veteran. The cards can be used from Nov. 12 through December 9, 2022.
IHOP Veterans Day Deal
All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Krispy Kreme Veterans Day Deal
On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.
LCTA
In Luzerne County, if you are a veteran or an active duty member, you can ride for free on LCTA buses. All veterans have to do is show the driver their military ID card, their VA card, or a certificate of discharge.
McDonald's Veterans Day Deal
McDonald's does not have an official military discount. However, some franchise locations may offer a discount at the owner's discretion. They may offer free meals to military and veterans on Veterans Day.
Mission BBQ Veterans Day Deal
Veterans will receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day.
Olive Garden Veterans Day Deal
This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks.
Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage
This Veterans Day, all military veterans and active service members can enjoy a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola.
Primanti Bros. Veterans Day Deal
Veterans and active duty military receive a free classic sandwich on Veterans Day.
PrimoHoagies Veterans Day Deal
Veterans receive a free 20-ounce beverage and a one-ounce bag of chips when they purchase a Primo-size hoagie on Veterans Day.
Quaker Steak & Lube Veterans Day Deal
All military veterans, active duty, and Reservist service members receive free or discounted meals (up to $15), plus a free nonalcoholic beverage at participating locations on Veterans Day.
Red Lobster Veterans Day Deal
On Veterans Day, to thank veterans, active-duty military, and reservists, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.
Red Robin Veterans Day Deal
Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Veterans Day. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.
Sheetz Veterans Day Deal
On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free meal plus a free car wash at all Sheetz locations.
Starbucks Veterans Day Deal
On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee.
Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day Free Meal
Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers from 11 am – 2 pm. Vouchers can be redeemed for a dine-in or carry-out meal from a select menu. Contact your local Texas Roadhouse for details.
Walgreens
On Nov. 11 through the 14, veterans, active-duty military, and their families can receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens nationwide.
Wawa Veterans Day Deal
Free coffee for veterans, active duty, and family members on Veterans Day.
Wendy's Veterans Day Deal
Wendy’s nationwide are offering active military and veterans a free breakfast combo with valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.
History of Veterans Day:
What is the history of Veterans Day?
During World War I, the fighting ended on Nov. 11, 1918, when an armistice went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
Nearly twenty years later, legislation passed on May 13, 1938, officially making Nov. 11 of each year a federal holiday, originally known as "Armistice Day," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explains on its website.
The holiday was first created to honor veterans of World War I, but then in 1954, the original legislation was amended to change the holiday's name to Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars.
What is open and closed?:
What is open and what is closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Post Offices: As is usually the case, even before the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday, and mail delivery will be paused.
UPS and FedEx: UPS confirmed on its website that on Nov. 11 this year, the company will be doing pickup and delivery services. Additional business days could be required for some services due to transit times connected to the USPS holiday. FedEx will also continue to operate on Veterans Day as well, with minimal disruption.
Banks: Banks, along with those under the Federal Reserve, will be closed across the country, with some exceptions. Online banking services will still be in operation, with limited access to a live representative in many cases. ATMs should also remain accessible, though.
U.S. Stock Markets: While the U.S. bond market this year will be closed, U.S. stock markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq do not close this year on Friday, November 11, and will operate as usual on Veterans Day.
Public Schools: Many, but not all, public schools across the country will be closed in observance of Veterans Day this year. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers this comprehensive guide as a learning resource for students and teachers. Be sure to double-check with your local school to see whether classes are in session.
National Parks: Our country's national parks will remain open this year on Veterans Day, and the sites that usually charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.
Retail businesses and grocery stores: Most grocery stores and retail businesses usually remain open on Veterans Day, and this year is no different.
Federal offices and agencies: As has been the case in years past, most, if not all, non-essential government offices will be closed in observance of the holiday on Thursday.
Difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day:
What is the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?
In the United States, Memorial Day's purpose is to honor military members who have died, while Veterans Day recognizes the service of all of America's veterans.
In 2022, Memorial Day was observed on Monday, May 30, and Veterans Day will be observed on Friday, November 11.
