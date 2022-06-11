Equines for Freedom celebrates 7 years

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Equines for Freedom is a non-profit which treats veterans and first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Clients are able to spend time with horses, an equine specialist, and a licensed therapist free of charge.
To celebrate, the organization hosted an event with live music, children's games, and food trucks.
"Anybody that has a horse knows that horses are pretty expensive. They require a lot of things, a lot of care for veterans and farriers and ropes and all these other things. So it's just to help us care for them as well," said Mairca Ramey, Equines for Freedom.
Equines for freedom also supplied birthday cake for all the horses in Lackawanna County.
