Breathe Deep NEPA 5K returns to Wilkes-Barre

After a 3 1/2 year hiatus, a walk to raise money for lung cancer has returned in person to Wilkes-Barre

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Many spent their Saturday morning at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre and had a good reason for being there.

Most were here to "Breathe Deep" and participate in a walk to raise money for lung cancer, and to support friends who have lost loved ones to the disease.

"Joe's my personal trainer, okay, so yeah, so he's here to cheer me on for a great cause. We're here running for Joe's dad, Joe Master Sr., who passed from lung cancer, and we're here to support the cause and enjoy ourselves," said Melissa Scartelli, Scranton.

"I can tell you, my mom was the most amazing person in the world. Okay, now I'm not just saying that because she's my mom. Not only was she beautiful and smart and educated, she taught me all the morals that I have in life, and she was an athlete," said Charly Wested, Philadelphia.

This was all started by Pauline Makowski, who began the walk in our area in 2011 after losing her husband to lung cancer in 2009

"I just felt I needed to do something. It was just devastating and was 16 months that from the time he was diagnosed solely passed, and he was being treated chemo the whole time," said Pauline Makowski, event coordinator.

"Feels like to see what my dad went through and taking care of him and all that, and I know other families went through. And to me, that's what it's all about," said Joe Masher, Plains Township.

While coming together to walk brings back bittersweet memories, participants tell Newswatch 16 it also brings bout hope.

"Was at the Folk Festival every August, yep. And have a great time down there, and this is her running in a race out here," said Jubilee Wested, New Jersey.

"That's why we're here. And, of course, everyone here by has a story similar to us. We're not alone. Cancer is horrible. We hate it. And hopefully, events like this will one day contribute to, you know, finding a cure for cancer, better treatments for cancer, allowing people to live longer," said Charly.

If you want to learn more about the Breathe Deep NEPA organization and its parent non-profit Lungevity, click here.