Holiday blow mold auction in Lackawanna County

Vintage holiday decorations are gaining popularity, and people are ready to pay up at an auction in Springbrook Township on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wall to wall inside Jones Auction House in Springbrook Township are classic and vintage holiday decorations known as blow molds.

"As you can see, a lot of these come are from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and the paint is still very good on them," said Jeff Weber, collection owner.

From Santa Claus, nutcrackers, and everything in between, the blow mold collection up for sale was brought to the auction house by Jeff Weber all the way from Omaha, Nebraska.

His collection started more than 40 years ago with the help of his grandparents.

"I just kept adding to the collection every year and storing them, and I displayed this entire collection every year in Omaha," said Weber.

Collectors like Kathy Collum made a big trip to get a preview of the decorations up for auction traveling more than 700 miles from Indiana.

"Oh, I just love decorating. I'm very interested in the blow molds. I've been into buying these for quite a while, I don't have near the collection that I want. I'm working on that," said Kathy Collom, Indiana.

Nearly 2,000 pieces will be auctioned off, and some go for a pretty penny.

"We've sold some blow molds, believe it or not, plastic Christmas decorations for almost $4,000, so it's the things that we used to get rid of, and now they've become very collectible," said Eric Jones, Jones Auction House owner.

People say walking through this room is like taking a trip down memory lane.

"My parents used to drive around, and that's what we did that out thing on Saturday night was to drive to different places. We would go to Indianapolis, which is about 70 miles from where we are, just to go look at Christmas decorations, so yes, brings back lots of memories," said Collom.

"For people who are my age 40's and 50's, we grew up with these, you know, so we want to share these with our children," said Eric Jones.

Weber says while he's sad to part with his collection, he's excited to share the holiday spirit.

"Hopefully, they find good homes around here, and I know there are a lot of nice displays around here. I plan on coming back here yearly to see displays," said Weber.

The auction kicks off Sunday morning at Jones Auction House. A preview of items starts at 8:30 a.m., and the auction begins at 10 a.m.