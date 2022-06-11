Military personnel and vehicles gathered all in honor of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade supporting veterans throughout Luzerne County.

KINGSTON, Pa. — All eyes were on the sky to kick off the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

“We give the veterans a celebration to give them and show them how much we care,” said Gavin Gaylord, a member of Boy Scouts Of America.

Hundreds of veterans across different military branches joined forces to march down Market Street together. All in honor of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

“This is the area for veterans. I say we have 29 legions in all of Luzerne county. And we try to get the veterans out as much as we can,” said Joe Wassel, Wilkes Barre Township American Legion Commander.

Wassel is a Vietnam veteran himself and says events like the parade make up for a time when military men and women weren't always celebrated by the American public as they are today.

“Certain wars they didn't like, they didn't like the Vietnam war, people didn't like that and thought we shouldn't have been in it. After a while, they did change their minds and realized we were fighting for freedom. We were fighting for the flag, for our government, and to keep democracy,” explained Wassel.

Since retiring from the Navy, Wassel joined the American Legion to help make this parade something people look forward to every year.

“Seeing all the army guys, we like to appreciate them for serving our country,” added Savannah Whalley from Kingston.

Wassel says honoring veterans isn't just limited to veterans day here in Luzerne county.

“When I go places, I wear my cap, and they all say 'Thank you for your service.' And that means a lot to people, especially people who fought in a war,” Wassel said.