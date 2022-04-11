Ballot snafu in Luzerne County

Election officials posted on Facebook about issues with mail-in ballots with less than a week to go before Election Day.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With only four days until Election Day, the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections says it's having issues with mail-in ballots.

The county posted on Facebook, telling people who requested a ballot on time but didn't get one to contact the elections office.

The post says some people got duplicate mail-in ballots, but county officials posted that for anyone who sends in both, only one will be recorded.

All mail-in ballots must be returned to a drop box or the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.