Free dental care for veterans

A dentist in Watsontown brightened the smiles of service members on this Veterans Day.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — It was a busy day at Dr. Carl Jenkins' dentist office in Watsontown, and he wouldn't have it any other way. For the eighth year, Dr. Jenkins closed the office to his regular patients and welcomed veterans for free.

"We fill the day starting at 7 a.m. By 15 minutes, we have the day filled. We see as many as we can, probably about 10 to 12," Dr. Jenkins said.

Dr. Jenkins started the event in 2014 to give back to the men and women who serve our country. He helps the vets with whatever he can in a short period of time.

"Extractions to fillings to cleanings," Dr. Jenkins said.

"I was in the Air Force from '83 to '04, and I was all over the world," Fred Brown said.

Fred Brown of Barbours was happy to get an appointment.

"I heard their ad on the radio, and I said I haven't had my teeth cleaned in a while so I said why not," Brown said.

This event is especially important to Dr. Jenkins as he is a veteran himself. He also has family members who are in the military.

"It's important to give back. These are the people who have put their lives on the line to help us, and it's what I do. It's my way of saying thank you by doing what I do for these people who are well deserving," Dr. Jenkins said.