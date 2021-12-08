Student in Schuylkill County suspended, arrested after alleged threats

According to the superintendent, the comments from the student indicated a desire to "start a school shooting."

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A student in Schuylkill County has been arrested after allegedly posting school shooting threats online.

District officials said a student in the Blue Mountain School District was arrested on Tuesday and suspended after allegedly posting threatening comments to Snapchat.

According to the superintendent, the comments from the student indicated a desire to "start a school shooting."

After the student was detained and searched in school, he was sent home with his guardians, and state police were notified. County officials went to the student's home, and guns were taken from the residence.

The student is suspended from school.