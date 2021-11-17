Police: Man in custody after causing school lockdowns in Luzerne County

The man was taken into custody in Wyoming Borough Wednesday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The armed man who allegedly made threats to law enforcement in West Pittston is in custody after several schools were put on lockdowns in the Wyoming Area School District.

Police caught the man in Wyoming Borough quickly and without incident Wednesday night.

West Pittston's Police Chief tells Newswatch 16 the incident was isolated and the public was never in danger.

Montgomery Avenue Elementary School along with others were locked down for a few hours Wednesday afternoon for precautionary measures.

"All I just heard was like there is a lockdown, At first I thought it was like a drill, but when I knew it was real I got really scared," said Aubree Cooke, 6th grader.

Police lifted the lockdown around 4:30 p.m. and safely escorted students out of school.

Parents say they learned about the incident just before the school was supposed to dismiss for the day.

"The cops started surrounding more and more. So like there's something more that they're not telling us. Like we were scared. I was scared. So I was calling him and he was texting me so thank god I was texting him and I knew he was safe," said Nicole Mecadon of Exeter.

"I'm glad the school did their job, they kept the kids safe but not knowing is the worst thing. It's the worst feeling," said Jolene King of West Wyoming.

Police say the D.A's office is handling the investigation.

Video from the arrest is courtesy of Northeast Chasers.