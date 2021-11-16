Person of interest sought after fire in Luzerne County

Firefighters were called Tuesday morning to Beech Mountain Lakes, a gated community near Drums.

DRUMS, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are asking a man to turn himself in after several incidents Tuesday morning, including an armed carjacking and a house fire.

State police in Hazleton are searching for David Carls. They have a warrant out for his arrest for an incident that took place early Tuesday.

"This morning, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Hazleton was dispatched to an armed carjacking that occurred in the Humboldt Industrial Park, in Hazle Township Luzerne County. It was determined that a vehicle was taken. the victim was able to get away from the actor," said Trooper Anthony Petroski.

State police believe that actor was David Carls. Carls, 57, is facing a slew of charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"Mr. Carls then left the scene and shortly thereafter the victim's house was on fire at a different location in Butler Township, Luzerne County," Trooper Petroski said.

The fire broke out in the private Beech Mountain Lakes community in Butler Township.

Butler Township police are investigating the cause of the fire. State police are assisting.

Investigators believe this fire might have been set intentionally and are calling Carls a person of interest in the investigation.

"There is a connection between the (fire) victim and Mr. Carls. This was not a random incident. We feel as if there's no threat to the public, but he is considered armed and dangerous. We do not want anybody to approach him. We do not want anybody to go near him. We want people to be a good witness and call 911, report the location, what he's wearing, the vehicle. more importantly, if he's listening to this, we want him to turn himself in," Petroski added.

Troopers say Carls is driving a black Jeep Cherokee with a PA plate PZA787B Zoological Society plate with a tiger on it.