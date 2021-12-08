Threats to high school in Schuykill County by 9th-grader

The threatening comments to start a school shooting, at the Blue Mountain High School, were made on social media.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A 9th-grade male student from Blue Mountain School District is allegedly behind threatening comments to start a school shooting at the high school.

School administrators say they learned about the male students threatening comments Tuesday.

Parents and students from the high school, who wished to remain anonymous, say they couldn't believe threats like this would happen so close to home.

"I was just surprised that could happen at my school and just like that it could even happen," a student said.

"It's scary anymore. I mean with everything that going on you know it it's not like oh it will never happen to us. Now it could happen at everybody's back door," a parent said.

District officials tell say they learned of the male students threatening comments to quote, "start a school shooting" via Snapchat from a student at the high school.

"It's a shock that's it's really coming this close. You think of it happening in a big city. Orwigsburg is just a little town," said Linda Dieter, East Brunswick Township.

After the 9th-grade student was detained and searched in school, he was sent home with his guardians.

State police were notified and county officials went to the boy's homes where guns were found and taken.

"It literally is full-on, full core press, and we're going and we're gonna take care of the problem and get to the bottom of it and were going to do whatever to make sure everyone is safe," said Trooper David Beohm, Troop L.

The superintendent says the boy is suspended until further notice and is currently under house arrest.

"We take every threat seriously cause our students safety, safety is the paramount importance to us. He referenced shooting the school with a gun and you know that's serious," said Superintendent David Helsel, Blue Mountain School District.

The 9th-grade male student is being charged as a juvenile with terrorist threats.

The investigation is still ongoing; school officials say expulsion from school is on the table.

If you have any information you are being asked to contact the state police at the Schuylkill Haven barracks at (570) 593-2000.