x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Hazleton Area officials work to stem rumors after fight near high school

Some students got into a fight with a group of "non-students" in a parking lot near the Hazleton Area High School last week.
Credit: WNEP

HAZLETON, Pa. — A stabbing near Hazleton Area High School set off a weekend of rumors swirling through the district.

The superintendent says on Friday, some students got into a fight with a group of "non-students" in a parking lot near the high school.

One person was stabbed, and another was injured.

Teachers and school police officers stepped in to break it up

"Should parents be concerned? I don't have a problem with being concerned. The problem is when they panic. Which is what we have now," said Hazleton Area Police Chief Ed Harry. "It's a panic."

School officials decided to speak out on Monday in response to wild and false rumors spreading online.

There is no word on any charges after Friday's stabbing.

Related Articles

In Other News

Christmas festivities in West Pittston