Hazleton Area officials work to stem rumors after fight near high school

HAZLETON, Pa. — A stabbing near Hazleton Area High School set off a weekend of rumors swirling through the district.

The superintendent says on Friday, some students got into a fight with a group of "non-students" in a parking lot near the high school.

One person was stabbed, and another was injured.

Teachers and school police officers stepped in to break it up

"Should parents be concerned? I don't have a problem with being concerned. The problem is when they panic. Which is what we have now," said Hazleton Area Police Chief Ed Harry. "It's a panic."

School officials decided to speak out on Monday in response to wild and false rumors spreading online.