Wilkes-Barre area going virtual due to threat

Due to a threat made to one of its schools, a district in Luzerne County is going virtual and closing its buildings on Friday, December 3.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a threat was made to a school in Luzerne County.

The threat came in at 11:39 p.m. on Thursday.

Due to the threat, Wilkes-Barre Area School District is closing all of its buildings on Friday, December 3. Classes will be virtual.

The threat was made through the state attorney general’s Safe 2 Say app, meant to be used for anonymously reporting crimes or abuse in schools.

The district posted the following information from their website:

"Late last night the District received information regarding a threat to one of our schools through Safe to Say. Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the information. Out of an abundance of caution we will be closing all buildings in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for all students and staff. Students access their classes on-line during their scheduled times. All classes will be remote. Follow your current schedule. Contact teachers by email as needed."