Start of strawberry season in Schuylkill County

The first day of strawberry season is bringing crowds to farms all over Schuylkill County. Creating an opportunity to teach people about agriculture.

RINGTOWN, Pa. — After 11 months of hard work, B&R farms near Ringtown opened its strawberry patch to kick off the first day of strawberry season.

Co-owner Barron Hetherington, who is also the Schuylkill County Commissioner, says they couldn't have a better start to the summer harvest.

“So far, the berry crop is gorgeous and everyone is happy to come out and pick right now so we're off to a good start," he said.

After a recent outbreak of hepatitis A cases were linked to strawberries sold at grocery stores nationwide, the owners of B&R farms hope more people take advantage of strawberry picking this summer.

“That outbreak is terrifying, and you don't know how many hands have handled your vegetables or fruit before it gets to you. Here it's directly from the vine into your bowl and into your home and on your shortcake," said Robin Hetherington, B&R Farms Co-Owner.

These farmers are giving their customers more than fresh produce. They're giving them an agricultural education which is something they say more people are interested in.

“There's a lot more interest in understanding, and there's a lot more availability. With the internet resources we have, it is a lot easier to understand traceability; where does my food come from, who picks my food, where is my food raised? And we've gotten a really positive response to get involved,” said Morgan Bond, who was born into Barron and Robin’s family farm.

“A lot of people think strawberries come from California or Florida and we have a very rich strawberry production here in Pennsylvania,” Robin Hetherington said.

B&R Farms is open to the public to pick strawberries from now until the end of June which is the end of strawberry season.