Sprucing up Scranton with City Pride

Scranton city leaders spent the morning sprucing up an area of downtown. It's all a part of a City Pride initiative.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton City employees collected trash and cut down overgrown brush around the Olive Street bridge.

It's part of a City Pride project to spruce up parts of the city that have been neglected. Even members of the mayor's office stepped outside to get their hands dirty.

"Anywhere needs cleanup. I personally love doing it. I'm not dressed for it too much but I have no problem picking stuff up if it needs to be done and it definitely needs to be done here," said Peter Gentile.

Tony Guarino rides his bike through Scranton and was pleasantly surprised to see the work at the intersection.

"I'm loving that they fixed that because now sometimes I don't like driving down the street. I like taking the sidewalk and now I'm can get past that with no problem. So that's awesome," Guarino said.

City officials say now that the weather is nice, they wanted to find an area that was highly traveled and needed some work so others can take pride in what Scranton has to offer.

"I know it's a real busy intersection. I know from my personal experience that there is you know, quite a bit of trash, we got high weeds. So we figured this would be a good place to kind of start," Gentile said."

City officials say it's important to get out and clean up these areas to attract more people to the city and the hope is to have more projects like this in the future.

"Although we have such a good presence here. We can't see everything. So when we get these calls and emails, it gives us a good idea where we need to pinpoint focus to and where we need to put a little more work into," Gentile said.

If you have suggestions on other areas that need to be cleaned up, the mayor's office is hosting pop-up city hall events throughout the summer where you can voice your concerns.