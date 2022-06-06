Scranton Fire Department running free smoke detector installation program

The program is free of charge to residents of the City of Scranton.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Fire Department is currently running a free smoke detector installation program for those who live in the city.

So far, the Scranton Fire Department has installed more than 1,000 smoke and CO detectors in homes.

Firefighters say having working alarms saves lives and could lessen the damage to your house if a fire breaks out.

"Well obviously it's the best thing we can do we can provide that level of protection and maybe prevent some deaths and injuries and even maybe sustain less than that amount of damage through early notification," said Dan Frantz, Scranton Fire Department Fire Prevention Officer.

The Scranton Fire Department will also soon begin a door-to-door campaign in some neighborhoods to educate people about the program.

If you are in need of smoke detectors and would like to participate in the program please contact Acting Fire Prevention Officer Michael Hales at 348-4164 ext. 1 or email smokedetectors@scrantonpa.gov.