Free home repairs for some Northumberland County residents

People in one part of Northumberland County may be able to get their homes fixed up for free.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — There are quite a few houses in Mount Carmel Township that are in need of repairs.

"If something happens to their house it just sits that way because they don't have the money to go for it and they don't know where to get help," Al Marinelli said.

People who live here could get the repairs they need. SEDA Council of Governments or SEDA-COG recently applied for a housing rehabilitation grant for Mount Carmel Township. The state grant money would give certain homeowners up to $65,000 to put toward home improvements.

"I've known a few people that had gotten help in the past and it made a big difference for them in their overall quality of life," Cindy Roshon said.

"They want to fix them up but the funds aren't there. If that could help in any way, yeah, I'm for it," Judy Amarose said.

Possible repairs include electrical, roofing, structural, heating, and more.

"There's elderly people that would appreciate little things like faucets leaking, nobody is around to help them. They're not going to get on their hands and knees to fix it," Marinelli said.

"Especially with the price of lumber and equipment and all that. Labor, everything is up. The only thing that doesn't go up is the wages," Sylvester Amarose said.

There are certain guidelines to be able to receive the grant money. You must either own the home or have rights to live in it. You must also meet income guidelines, which is frustrating for some people.

"I'm not even considered middle but if you're a dollar over you still don't meet it," Sylvester Amarose said.

To apply, call Stacy Anderson at SEDA-COG at 570-524-4491 ext. 7215.