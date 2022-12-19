Pottsville Salvation Army teams up with Toys for Tots for Christmas

Two nonprofits joined forces in Schuylkill County to make sure every child has something to open on Christmas.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A line of parents wrapped around the Foursquare Gospel Church in Pottsville on Monday, waiting in the winter weather to get Christmas presents for their kids.

The winter weather delayed the Pottsville Salvation Army and Schuylkill County Toys for Tots toy distribution last week. So, families braved the chilly conditions to ensure their kids have a good Christmas.

Toys for Tots in Schuylkill County and the Pottsville Salvation Army joined forces to help families put presents under the tree. And this year may be the biggest turnout yet.

"We had been averaging, for me now, total all the groups that I handle, like 1,300 to 1,400 kids. This year we ended up with 1850 kids," said Ed Quirin, Schuylkill County Toys for Tots chairman.

"It's a challenge because there's an increase this year, but our community certainly has come through. In Schuylkill County, as you know, they step up to help people in need," added Lt. Betty Ellen Barrett, Pottsville Salvation Army Corps officer.

Qualifying families funneled into the church to hand-pick three presents for each child.

"Notice the packages here. They're all in their boxes; the toys are not wrapped. We feel that it's better that the parent takes the toys home to see exactly what the children are getting and wrap it themselves," explained Pastor David Poissant of Foursquare Gospel Church.

Since Thanksgiving, volunteers have been collecting and organizing 8,500 toys to prepare for the families in the Pottsville area.

Bently McNulty spent this Christmas with his mom helping other kids who are less fortunate.

"The looks on their faces when they get all the toys, and they look at the toys, it's just the best," he said.

"some people that without the help of the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots and the donors, they wouldn't have a present under the Christmas tree. So that's what it's about. People may say, 'Oh, only three?' but it's better than none," said Lt. Barrett.

Now over 1,800 children throughout the county will have presents to open on Christmas Day.