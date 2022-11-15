How you can get paid and help the Salvation Army

This is the second time in 125 years the organization has paid people for this holiday fundraising position.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The corps officer at the Salvation Army in Wilkes-Barre wishes it was as easy as the hokey pokey to get folks to ring the bell for the Salvation Army this holiday season for its annual fundraiser.

But Lt. Ismael Ortiz says it's anything but.

"It's been very tough since the pandemic to try to get people to volunteer, and even in the state of our country now with inflation," explained Ortiz. "Even those volunteers that used to come and help for free now can't do it because of inflation, so we opted to pay."

The bell ringers for the Salvation Army during the holidays are a tradition that goes back 125 years. Last year was the first year they paid bell ringers $10 an hour. This year, the organization is upping that hourly wage to $12 an hour.

"We're happy that this year we've gained a contract with the Rite Aid - Walgreen company and so that gave us seven extra stands in the Wilkes-Barre/Pittston area. And so, we need people to fill those stands," added Ortiz.

Training will be provided for this position along with hats, gloves, and neck warmers. The shift opportunities are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

"Ninety percent of what is made in the red buckets, it goes right back into the community for those families that are vulnerable, that come here for food every week, or utility assistance, or even housing," said Ortiz.

If you are interested in applying, you can do so in person at the Salvation Army location in Wilkes-Barre on South Pennsylvania Avenue.