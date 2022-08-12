Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army

That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that.

The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton.

That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says is especially important right now.

"Even the prices at the stores have skyrocketed, so people are having a harder time meeting the need. Additionally, we're seeing increases in rent which obviously is going to put an impact on what they can afford at the grocery stores as well," Childs said.

