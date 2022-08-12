x
Lackawanna County

Wreath-making holiday tradition continues

For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the Waverly Community House and for themselves.

WAVERLY, Pa. — Hands were hustling, pruning, cutting, and decorating wreaths in the Waverly Community House.

For just $3, people were able to make a wreath for the community center and for themselves.

Organizers of the annual event say it's a win-win.

"It smells so good. Last year the snow was falling. It just kind of kicks off the season and gets people in the mood, and people come, and there are folks who don't see each other all year until they come here," said Abby Peck of Waverly Community House.

Spring Hills Farm donated the greens for the wreath-making tradition.

