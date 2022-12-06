East Stroudsburg Salvation Army packs holiday food boxes

The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army packed up holiday meal boxes on Tuesday ahead of their busy distribution day.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One by one, nonperishable food was placed into boxes and passed down in an assembly line at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. The boxes are going to those in need as part of the nonprofit's holiday food distribution.

Maj. John Wheeler says the need is far greater than it's ever been.

"The economy is really hitting people hard this year. Our numbers are all up this year in every category. The food numbers are up. Our shelter is overflowing. We have a long waiting list. The soup kitchen is overflowing with people that are waiting to get in the room. The social service office is seeing more people than they've ever seen before."

The East Stroudsburg Salvation Army has been providing Christmas assistance for decades.

Jill Brink runs the food pantry. She says this year, 425 families will receive a holiday meal box.

"Some are generational. Some are new. Some have lost their jobs unexpectedly, and they're just people that are in need," Brink said.

These meal boxes will provide families with one holiday dinner and many well into the new year.

"Once the minimum wage went up, everything else went up. So, it makes it hard for people. Some people only get $10 worth of food stamps. So, you buy bread, milk, and eggs, and there are your food stamps for the month. There's just not enough to go around," Brink said.

Volunteers from Sanofi Pasteur helped pack up the food.

Brink is grateful that the community continues to step up in a time of need.

"We are very blessed with our community here. We have a very giving community, and without their support, we couldn't do what we do here."

The boxes, along with fresh fruit and veggies, will be distributed the week of Christmas.