More calls for Schuylkill County commissioner's resignation

A rally was held Sunday afternoon.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Voices outside the Schuylkill County Courthouse in Pottsville are joining a chorus calling for the resignation of county commissioner George Halcovage.

The county's young democrats organized the rally, including Catherine Mahon.

"The whole reason I did this was when this started making news. I didn't want to look back at this and say all I did when this was going on in my community is post about it on Facebook. I said I want to do something more than that. I hope other people when they see something wrong going on in their community, they'll also speak out," said Mahon.

Republican Commissioner Halcovage was accused last summer of sexual assault and harassment by several female county employees. He's currently under investigation by the state attorney general's office.

But people at the rally say they don't want to wait for potential charges. They want Halcovage to leave office now.

"There's a lot of people here in Schuylkill County that are just tired of what's been going on in this courthouse, and we'd like to see something done about it. Possibly impeachment, but I think George should just resign," said Hugh Reiley of Pottsville.

Just this past week, leaders from Halcovage's own party have called for him to step down.

Saying in a statement: "Commissioner Halcovage is entitled to due process, however, a dark cloud hovers over our courthouse and all the hardworking, honorable men and women serving the citizens of Schuylkill County."

"It's clear. We're pretty unanimous in calling for his resignation. But since he's not going to resign, we know he's not. We need to see calls for his impeachment," said Mahon.

Impeachment would require action from state lawmakers - that's who protestors most wanted to hear their message.

"It's a hostile work environment as long as he's in it and he has got to go. So, I hope the representatives and senators from this county are hearing me now when I tell them it's time to remove George Halcovage as commissioner in Schuylkill County," said Lisa Hollenbach of Schuylkill Haven.