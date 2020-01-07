Commissioner Halcovage denies wrongdoing, remains in office

An internal investigation in Schuylkill County indicates that the commissioner violated county policies involving abuse and harassment.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A month-long internal investigation focused on Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage found that he violated county policy, including sexual harassment, discrimination, verbal and physical abuse.

During a virtual meeting among commissioners on Wednesday that was open to the public, Halcovage stepped down as chairman of the commissioners but still remains as a county commissioner.

Maria Casey, the Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts, doesn't think that's enough because Halcovage is still able to come to work, get paid, and receive his pension.

"The four victims have not been in. They are at home because they're afraid to be in here. Why would the alleged perpetrator be allowed to prowl about the halls, roam through the courthouse, come and go, when the victims are not coming in because they fear for their safety?" Casey asked.

Fellow commissioners say that since Halcovage is an elected official, he cannot be removed from office, but have also strongly recommended that Halcovage step down.

Halcovage vehemently denies any allegations that he engaged in any sexual harassment or any type of discrimination whatsoever.

"I am not stepping down as a commissioner," Halcovage said. "My view is that I'm there as a public servant and I'm going to continue to work with county administration and my fellow commissioners in pushing forward the initiatives for Schuylkill County."