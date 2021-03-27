Members of Schuylkill County GOP urge Commissioner to resign

Commissioner Halcovage is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting four women.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — In a letter from members of the Schuylkill County Republican Committee, they urge Commissioner George Halcovage to resign.

This letter follows a 75-page-lawsuit filed on March 18, stating that Halcovage sexually harassed four county employees for years.

The letter states, "such behavior allegedly committed by Commissioner George Halcovage is inappropriate and cannot be tolerated."

The lawsuit describes several events where Halcovage sexually harassed the four women and instances of assault, beginning in 2013 and continuing regularly.

The letter states, "the severity of the allegations and intensity of the federal lawsuit precludes Commissioner Halcovage from effectively executing his duties to the citizens of Schuylkill County."