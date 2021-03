Four women, who are county employees, have filed a 75-page lawsuit claiming George Halcovage has been sexually harassing them for years.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — There are more troubles for an embattled Schuylkill County commissioner.

The women, who remain anonymous, say the behavior began roughly eight years ago, and escalated from sexual innuendos and remarks to full-out sexual assault.