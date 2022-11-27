Man locked up on attempted homicide charges

Aaron Hopkins is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting two people early Sunday morning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people.

State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station.

Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old Aaron Hopkins allegedly shot a man and a woman.

Both were taken to area hospitals, their conditions are unknown.

Hopkins faces charges of attempted homicide in Schuylkill County.