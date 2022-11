People from part of the Wyoming Valley felt their homes shake and a loud noise.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area.

Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice.

Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania, and when it is hit by a bullet from a rifle, it explodes.

No one was injured, and no damage was caused by the explosion here in Luzerne county.