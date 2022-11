Police say the assault happened early Wednesday morning in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County.

Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue.

Police later identified the male as Robert Loschen.

Loschen faces charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13 and indecent assault charges.