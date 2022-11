Shots were fired shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon along West Main Street in the city.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of shots fired in Nanticoke.

Police say it happened near the Burger King along West Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials say two people were fighting in the parking lot when a dark colored car drove by, firing shots.

Officials say no one was injured.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Nanticoke Police at 570-735-2200.