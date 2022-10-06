Family members rescue woman from burning home

Family members rescue woman from home after being alerted by the family dogs.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Schuylkill County battled a house fire early Friday morning at a double-block home. There was an elderly woman living on one side, the other side was under renovations and a family was set to move in soon.

Dogs alerted family members that live near the woman, and they were able to rescue her from the fire.

Crews from Schuylkill and Luzerne counties have been called in to help.

Fire officials say everyone made it out okay.

Her son-in-law Stephen Hall tells us he woke up to find the home on fire.

"We ran in. She's older, so she's not mobile, so it took a little bit, we barely got her out."

The home is a total loss. There's no word what led to the fire. A state police fire marshall has been called to investigate.