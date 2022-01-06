Several homes wrecked by massive blaze in Northumberland

Several homes were wrecked by a massive blaze early Wednesday morning in Northumberland.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Several homes went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Northumberland County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a home along Wheatley Avenue in Northumberland Borough.

That home collapsed. The two homes on either side of it are also damaged.

Fifteen adults and seven kids, including one infant, made it out of the homes okay.

According to Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck, the narrow street made it difficult for crews to attack the fire.

"When they arrived, they found heavy fire in the front and in the rear of the two center structures. We had a collapse of the center structure, as you can see. No one was injured, so we're very thankful for that," said Chief Ginck.

There's no word on the cause of Wednesday morning's fire.

A home collapsed after a fire broke out overnight on Wheatley Avenue in Northumberland. The two homes on either side of it are also damaged. Everyone made it out OK - 15 adults, 7 kids, 1 infant living in the now-collapsed home & the duplex to its right. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Z3REJOxn3h — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) June 1, 2022

