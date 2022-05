Flames broke out along East Front Street in Salem Township around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Ten people were forced out by a fire at a double-block home in Luzerne County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening along East Front Street in Salem Township.

Salem Township Fire Chief Joshua Switzer says a malfunctioning stove in one of the units caused the flames.

Everyone got out safely and the people who lived there are being helped by the American Red Cross.