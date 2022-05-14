Bench Project showcased at farm in Luzerne County

Owners of a farm near Shavertown held the event to show people what the project is all about.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A project that began in Luzerne County is gaining momentum worldwide.

Owners of Twin Oaks Farm held an event to show people what the Bench Project is all about.

The Bench Project started when a couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and started a nonprofit that helps place a bench, a weatherproof bag, and a book in all sorts of locations to give people a chance to have a shared experience.

Folks visited the farm and checked out the benches along a three-mile trail.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County.

Not sure what The Bench Project is about?