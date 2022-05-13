Crews battle flames near Catawissa

Emergency officials say the fire started around 5 p.m.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Firefighters battled a massive fire in Columbia County.

A video from a viewer shows flames pouring out of the building along VFW Home Lane near Catawissa.

At last check, crews were still on the scene trying to knock down the flames.

No word if anyone was hurt in the fire.

