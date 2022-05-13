x
Columbia County

Crews battle flames near Catawissa

Emergency officials say the fire started around 5 p.m.
Credit: WYATT MARTIN

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Firefighters battled a massive fire in Columbia County.

A video from a viewer shows flames pouring out of the building along VFW Home Lane near Catawissa.

Emergency officials say the fire started around 5 p.m.

At last check, crews were still on the scene trying to knock down the flames.

No word if anyone was hurt in the fire.

