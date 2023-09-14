Students wear orange for #4 Max Engle

People from dozens of schools and businesses wore orange today to support a high school football player.

MILTON, Pa. — When Jersey Shore Area football player Max Engle collapsed in the final moments of last Friday's game against Selinsgrove, people from all over Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania were concerned.

"I think this is something that touches a lot of people in a lot of different ways," said Mike Bergey, Co-Principal at Milton Area High School.

In the days since, school officials said Max's condition has worsened, and the medical prognosis is not good. Max is a senior at Jersey Shore and wears the number 4. Since Thursday is the fourth day of the school week, officials at the Jersey Shore Area School District asked students to wear orange to support Max. But they weren't the only ones to do that.

"This is one of those really hard situations that doesn't just touch one school district. It's something that impacts kids all around, especially because of social media and how connected these kids are outside of school," Bergey said.

At least 20 other school districts joined in and wore orange in support of Max. That includes the Milton Area School District.

Tonight, we want to share that we have maintained contact with Max’s family. They shared this about everyone wearing... Posted by Jersey Shore Area School District on Thursday, September 14, 2023

"Even though we're in separate schools we all come together for really devastating moments like this," said Alayna Chappell, a senior at Milton Area.

"It was great to see all the support and all the people come out to recognize what's going on," said Luke Goodwin.

Luke Goodwin is on Milton's football team. He says while Milton and Jersey Shore are rivals on the field, when the helmets and pads come off it's a different story.

"On the field we're going to be enemies but off the field we're still brothers in Christ and we all love each other," Goodwin said.

Most of these students do not know Max personally, but still wanted to support him.

"Just being a fellow senior and a fellow athlete I know how difficult it has to be for the family and friends, especially when he was just trying to enjoy his sport," Chappell said.

"It shows that we're supporting him and we are supporting his fight through all of it," said Maria Painter, another Milton Area senior.

The Jersey Shore Area School District said the Engle family is asking for privacy as well as prayers and support.