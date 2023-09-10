Jersey Shore Area offering help to students

The school district is offering help to students after a football player collapsed on the field and was hospitalized Friday.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — According to the Jersey Shore Area School District, a high school football player is still in the hospital after a scary moment on the field.

Jersey Shore player #4 Max Engle collapsed Friday night during a game in Selinsgrove.

On Sunday, the school district asked for privacy, thoughts, and prayers for the family and said additional counselors will be on hand Monday to support the students in Lycoming County.

Officials are also asking all students to wear orange on Thursday to show support for Engle.

Plans are also underway to raise funds for Engle's family during Friday's home football game.