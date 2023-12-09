Jersey Shore player's condition has worsened

Officials with the Jersey Shore Area School District say the condition of a football player who collapsed on the field last week has rapidly declined.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Jersey Shore Area School District officials provided an update Tuesday on the football player who collapsed on the field during last Friday's game.

The Bulldogs were in Selinsgrove last Friday night when #4 Max Engle collapsed.

He was taken off the field by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

According to the school district, Engle's condition has worsened, and the medical prognosis is not good.

The district says the Engle family is asking for privacy as well as prayers and support.

There's still no word on what exactly led to Engle's collapse.