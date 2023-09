The game between Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore was suspended Friday night after a player collapsed on the field.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Jersey Shore High School football player #4 Max Engle collapsed in the final moments of a game against Selinsgrove Friday night.

Engle, a defensive end for Jersey Shore, made a tackle on the third down, then time out was called. He collapsed while walking back on the field.

Engle was taken to the hospital; there is no word on his condition.

The game in Selinsgrove ended in a tie of 21-21.