Benefit for football player hospitalized since last week's game

The Jersey Shore community is rallying behind the Engle family

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Jersey Shore football player Max Engle collapsed Friday night in the final seconds of the bulldogs game against Selinsgrove. He has remained hospitalized since.

Th Jersey Shore Elks Club held a benefit Wednesday evening for the Engle family, complete with basket raffles, music, and a 50-50 raffle.

People we spoke with say it's all about supporting one another.

“We always come together in difficult times this community is wonderful, we started this yesterday at 12:30 in the afternoon and this all came together that quickly.” said organizer Helen Marden.

“Being there for each other having the support of friends and family and the community alone just helps uplift and keep everybody in good spirits the best we can be.” said family friend Kimberly Guthrie.

All the money raised at the event will go towards Max Engle’s family.

The Jersey Shore Bulldogs have decided to postpone Friday's football game against Shikellamy.