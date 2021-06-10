Knoebels prepares for Hallo-Fun

Fun, food, fantasy...and fright! Knoebels Amusement Resort is turning spooky starting this weekend.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — It was a busy day at Knoebels Amusement Resort on Wednesday, and the park near Elysburg is not even open right now. It's crunch time for employees who are decorating the park for Hallo-Fun.

"It usually takes two and a half weeks putting this together. Over the years, we have come up with ideas to add to it," James Wesloskie said.

Hallo-Fun is a four-week-long spooky celebration at Knoebels.

"It's a completely different atmosphere from the natural setting with the leaves changing colors, to the festive foods, and the awesome fall decorations throughout the park," Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Yuko said.

Around 40 rides will be open, some with a Halloween twist.

The antique cars ride is one of the most popular during Hallo-Fun weekends. James Wesloskie came up with many of the ideas himself.

"Watching TV or horror movies, or you just come up with them. Or people throwing out junk. The golf cart was going to be junk, but I saved it," Wesloskie said.

"A lot of them come up with ideas year-round on how to transform the park during this Halloween season," Yutko said.

Some of the food stands at Knoebels will put a spooky spin on treats. And new this year, Knoebels brought in several food trucks just for the Hallo-Fun event.

"Try to shorten some of those lines. Guests tend to show up with a big appetite for some of those fall favorites," Yutko said.

Hallo-Fun is at Knoebels Amusement Resort every weekend in October starting this Friday.