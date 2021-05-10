45th year for Elysburg Haunted House

Haunted houses will soon be popping up all over, including a longtime tradition in Northumberland County.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — It doesn't look too scary during the day, but at night, the Elysburg Haunted House is the place to be for spooks.

"What would October and Halloween be without the Elysburg Haunted House?" asked Erik Santor, the Ralpho Fire Company president.

The 45th annual Elysburg Haunted House opens this Friday. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Elysburg Fire Department and the Ralpho Fire Company. Volunteers say around 10,000 people walk through the haunted house each year.

"All kinds of attractions from skunks to barrels coming at you, to zombies, and then you get to the house itself, and you have a whole three floors including the cellar," Santor said.

It takes a lot of volunteers to run something this big.

"It could be upwards of 200 people helping us here a night," Santor said.

Santor says there are more than a dozen new additions to this year's house.

"Every year, it changes constantly. It's not the same every year walking through," Santor said.

Santor says the event will be COVID-safe.

"We're still going to disinfect the house every night. We're still going to wipe down the touchpoints, things like that. If you need to wear a mask, you want to wear a mask, that's fine," Santor said.

Tickets are $15, and all proceeds are split between the Elysburg and Ralpho Fire Companies.

The Elysburg Haunted House opens Friday and is open every Friday and Saturday through October.

Watch the trailer here ... if you dare!