Creepy Side of NEPA podcast: Reaper's Revenge Haunted Attractions

On this episode, we look into the entertainment side of the Halloween season.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On this episode of "The Creepy Side of NEPA" we look into the entertainment side of the Halloween season. Paul Kotran and Todd Fedyshyn, owners of Reaper's Revenge Haunted Attractions join us as we discuss the hard work it takes to get their attraction ready each year. We also talk about what people can expect when they visit their attraction in Scott Township (near Scranton PA) this Halloween season.

Do you have a creepy story that took place in Northeastern or Central PA? Do you have an idea for a topic on a future episode? Then we want to hear from you! You can contact the Creepy Side of NEPA team at ghost@wnep.com

Be sure to like us on Facebook: WNEP's Creepy Side of NEPA