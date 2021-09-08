2021 Fall-o-ween event listings

Find some fall fun, food and scares near you!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fall-o-ween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween.

Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region.

Fall-o-ween finds:

This list is not exhaustive. Check back for updates.

BRADFORD COUNTY:

How-A-Mazing Corn Maze Wyalusing, PA

Pumpkin Lane Farms Monroeton, PA

CARBON COUNTY:

Blue Mountain Ski Area Palmerton, PA

Crystal Spring Tree Farm Lehighton, PA

Eckley Miners’ Village Weatherly, PA

Halls of Horror Palmerton, PA

Old Homestead Tree Farm Lehighton, PA

Old Jail Museum Jim Thorpe, PA

Waldorf Estate of Fear Lehighton, PA

Walker’s Tree Farm Lehighton, PA

Yenser’s Tree Farm Lehighton, PA

Night Time Zip & Climb at Blue Mountain Resort Palmerton, PA

Scenic Chairlift Rides at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton, PA

The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival, Lehighton, PA

Waldorf Estate of FEAR, Lehighton, PA

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

Dinosaur Spotting in the Pumpkin Patch at Rohrbach’s Farm, Catawissa, PA

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg, PA

Ol’ Country Barn 35th Annual Pumpkin Festival, Benton, PA

LACKAWANNA COUNTY:

Circle of Screams Dickson City, PA

Massacre Mansion Haunted Attraction Scranton, PA

Reaper’s Revenge Olyphant, PA

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, Scott Twp, PA

Lackawanna Historical Society Scranton After Dark, Scranton, PA

South Side Farmers Market, Scranton, PA

Co-Op Farmer’s Market, Scranton, PA

Miller’s Orchards Farm Market, Scott Twp, PA

Roba Family Farms

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Field of Screams Mountville, PA

LUZERNE COUNTY:

Burgers Farm Market Drums, PA

Dracula’s Haunted Forest Clarks Summit, PA

Fear Hollow Haunted House Mountain Top, PA

Gravestone Manor Wilkes-Barre, PA

Horror Hall Nanticoke, PA

Maylaths Farm and Orchard Sugarloaf, PA

Miller’s Orchards Farm Market Inc Clarks Summit, PA

Triple H Farm Nescopeck, PA

Friday Night: Halloween Bash at the May Stegmaier Mansion, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Hillside Park Farmers Market, South Abington Twp, PA

Pittston City Farmers’ Market, Pittston, PA

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Hazle Twp Fall Festival, Hazle Twp, PA

LYCOMING COUNTY:

The Green Barn Berry Farm Muncy, PA

Tom Styer Farm Market Muncy, PA

MONROE COUNTY:

Haunted Lehman Park East Stroudsburg, PA|

Hotel of Horror Saylorsburg, PA

Klingel’s Farm Saylorsburg, PA

Paintball Asylum Tannersville, PA

Quiet Valley Spooky Days on the Farm, Stroudsburg, PA

Quiet Valley Historic Farm Fall Tours, Stroudsburg, PA

Pickle Me Poconos Festival, East Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Food Truck Festival, East Stroudsburg, PA

Harvest Days at Mountain View Vineyard Winery, Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Organics Fall Fest, Long Pond, PA

Mount Pocono HarvestFest, Mount Pocono, PA

Hotel of Horror and Altered Nightmares, Saylorsburg, PA

Spooky Stroudsburg, Stroudsburg, PA

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY:

Knoebels Hallo-Fun Weekends, Elysburg, PA

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY:

DeHaven Family Farm Union Dale, PA

Zembrzycki’s Herrick Center, PA

TIOGA COUNTY:

Cardinal Inn B&B Mansfield, PA

Chatham Fire Department’s Haunted Hayrides Little Marsh, PA

UNION COUNTY:

Ard’s Farm Market Lewisburg, PA

WAYNE COUNTY:

The Stourbridge Line Foliage Express, Honesdale, PA

Claws ‘N’ Paws Boo at the Zoo, Lake Ariel, PA

Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage, Honesdale, PA

Halloween Trick or Treating at the Hawley Silk Mill, Hawley, PA

Rocktoberfest at the Hawley Silk Mill, Hawley, PA

Jail Tales at the Old Stone Jail, Honesdale, PA

WYOMING COUNTY:

Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch Noxen, PA

More Regional Events

CHESTER COUNTY:

Pennhurst Asylum Haunted Attractions Spring City, PA

DELAWARE COUNTY:

Bates Motel Glen Mills, PA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Temple of Terror Pottstown, PA

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY:

Apple Blossom Village Mount Bethel, PA

Cihylik Farms Northampton, PA

Clear Spring Farm Easton, PA

Gulicks Fruit Farm Bangor, PA

Raubs Farm Market Easton, PA

R.E.A.L. Gardens Easton, PA

Reeder Farms Easton, PA

Seiple Farms Bath, PA

Stouts Valley Farms Hellertown, PA

True Blue Farm Bangor, PA

Unangst Tree Farm Bath, PA

ORANGE COUNTY (NY):

Pure Terror Scream Park Monroe, NY

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY:

Eastern State Penitentiary Philadelphia, PA

Fright Factory Philadelphia, PA

ULSTER COUNTY: