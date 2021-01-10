Reaper's Revenge is back in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As night fell, eager thrill-seekers marched to their doom as they came out to the popular Halloween attraction here near Clark Summit.



Reaper's Revenge is back to give more than a month of frightening nights.



Erica Ferber came out with her family from the Honesdale area.



“Very excited. We look forward to it,” said Ferber, who is from Tyler Hill.



Lindsey Kearney from New York was among Ferber's group.



“I like scary stuff, so it's fine. Halloween's the best holiday,” said Kearney.



Alyssa Voyton, 11, came with her family from Hanover Township.



“I don't know, I don't think so,” Voyton laughed after she was asked if she could handle all the frights.



Last year, the pandemic forced Reaper’s to scale back, taking down two of its attractions - now it's back to full swing with all the attractions running.

