Reaper's Revenge is back in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As night fell, eager thrill-seekers marched to their doom as they came out to the popular Halloween attraction here near Clark Summit.
Reaper's Revenge is back to give more than a month of frightening nights.
Erica Ferber came out with her family from the Honesdale area.
“Very excited. We look forward to it,” said Ferber, who is from Tyler Hill.
Lindsey Kearney from New York was among Ferber's group.
“I like scary stuff, so it's fine. Halloween's the best holiday,” said Kearney.
Alyssa Voyton, 11, came with her family from Hanover Township.
“I don't know, I don't think so,” Voyton laughed after she was asked if she could handle all the frights.
Last year, the pandemic forced Reaper’s to scale back, taking down two of its attractions - now it's back to full swing with all the attractions running.
“Looking at the numbers with my parents here, it's about the same numbers as 2019, so we're right on par for a normal year,” said Todd Fedyshyn with Reaper’s.
Video provided by Reaper's shows the popular hayride that Reaper's claims is the best hayride in the United States.
Attendants start with the hayride, then move on to the Lost Carnival, Delirium, Pitch Black, and finally, Sector 13.
But the real show comes from the talented actors.
Actor Kelley Michael has been with Reaper's since its start.
“It's almost a two-hour show. It's 90 minutes of pure terror all the way through,” said Michael.
Reaper's Revenge kicked off last Friday and runs through October 31st, going out with a frightening bang on Halloween.
