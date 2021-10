Officials say the spill happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Crews spent the evening cleaning up what officials believe was a hazardous material spill in Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT, Front Street and Veterans Bridge in Sunbury were closed for about two hours tonight.

Officials believe the spill happened just before 9 p.m., they have not said what exactly was spilled.

PennDOT officials say Front Street and Veterans Bridge were able to reopen just before 11 p.m.