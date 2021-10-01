Concerns linger after gasoline spill in South Montrose

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison says neighbors are worried about the long-term effects on the water after some of the gasoline leaked into storm drains.

SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. — You can still seem remnants of the cleanup efforts after gasoline leaked from a fuel truck that was filling the tanks at the Montrose Convenience Store along Route 29.

The store manager says more than 50 gallons of fuel leaked out from the truck. Some of it traveled into storm drains near people's homes.

"There was no reason for accidents like that to happen. I mean, somebody should have been a little more cautious of what they were doing, and you know diesel fuel is bad enough, but gasoline is one step further, that you know does more damage, as far as I'm concerned, to the environment," said resident Roger Ruseski.

Besides the cleanup, first responders were worried about the fumes from the gas, so they evacuated some nearby homes.

Phyllis Palmer says through the day and into the night, her home was monitored to ensure it was safe.

"Three or four different times, a fireman came in with a sensor and went into the basement and made sure we had nothing in there, and they did it to other places as well."

Roads were closed into the early morning hours as crews continued to clean up the spilled gas. Residents say they're worried about the long-term effects.

"Is the groundwater going to be good enough to drink? This is a problem, you know what I mean? So I'm really concerned about that. So I think down the road we need to take some water tests, and find out you know where we're going with this situation," Ruseski said.

"I admire all the emergency personnel. There were dozens of people here seeing that everybody was safe," Palmer added.