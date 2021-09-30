Crews foam road to contain fuel spill in Susquehanna County

Fire crews used foam and absorbent material to contain the spill near a gas station in South Montrose.

SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. — A fuel spill at a gas station closed part of a road in Susquehanna County.

Crews were called for reports of a gas spill at Lockhart's gas station in South Montrose at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 3029 after 11 a.m. Thursday.

A fuel truck was filling the tanks and about 100 gallons of gas leaked out. Some of the gas spilled into nearby storm drains.

Fire crews were seen putting down absorbent material to help soak up the gas and