Man facing DUI charges after driving into pond

Troopers believe the driver was under the influence when his truck ended up submerged in a pond in Susquehanna County.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a man from Meshoppen is facing charges for a crash last week in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say a pickup belonging to Codi Bushnell, 28, from Meshoppen, ended up in Lakeside Pond in Lathrop Township last Saturday morning.

Dive and rescue crews were called in, but no one was inside the truck.

Shortly after, troopers found Bushnell, who was wet and injured. Troopers say the man also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.