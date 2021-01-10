Man facing DUI charges after driving into pond

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a man from Meshoppen is facing charges for a crash last week in Susquehanna County.
Troopers say a pickup belonging to Codi Bushnell, 28, from Meshoppen, ended up in Lakeside Pond in Lathrop Township last Saturday morning.
RELATED: Police investigate truck into pond
Dive and rescue crews were called in, but no one was inside the truck.
Shortly after, troopers found Bushnell, who was wet and injured. Troopers say the man also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Bushnell was taken into custody after the crash in Susquehanna County.